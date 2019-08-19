Getty Images

Balotelli joins hometown club Brescia on free transfer

By Reuters

19/08/2019 at 05:35Updated 19/08/2019 at 19:49

Italian striker Mario Balotelli has joined his hometown club Brescia on a free transfer, the Serie A side said on Sunday.

Balotelli, who was released by Marseille at the end of last season, returns to Italy for his third stint after playing for Inter, where he won three league titles, and AC Milan.

"I came to Brescia because this is my city, I can't compare this team to any other. But the goal is also to return to the national team," he said, adding that his aim was to play at Euro 2020.

" This is my home. When I told my mother that there was this possibility, she cried."

"When Brescia's offer arrived, I didn't think of anything else. There's is no fear of failing, I hope to help this team grow as much as possible."

The 29-year-old Italy international will be presented at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti later on Monday, with media reporting he had signed a three-year deal with the club, who are back in the top flight for the first time since 2011.

The new league season begins this weekend but Balotelli must wait to make his debut as he serves a four-match ban after getting a straight red card in his final game for Marseille against Montpellier in May.

