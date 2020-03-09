Calls for suspension of all sporting events in Italy until April 3

After a meeting between representatives from all Italian team sports federations, the National Olympic Committee (CONI) said in a statement the government should intensify its measures against the virus.

"Health protection is the top priority for everyone," the statement said.

CONI oversee all sporting events within the country, and added that they would ask the government to issue a decree to back their decision to postpone fixtures.

CONI do not have jurisdiction over the Champions League or international competitions.

The government had already ordered that all sporting events, including matches in the top-flight soccer league Serie A, must be played behind closed doors to avoid crowds of people that could boost the contagion.