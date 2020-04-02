Cellino says resuming Serie A season is 'pure madness'

Former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino, believes that resuming the Serie A season would be “pure madness” and cause “absolute chaos”.

The Italian, who now owns Serie A side Brescia, threatened to withdraw his side should domestic competition resume this season.

Massimo Cellino's three-year tenure as Leeds owner could soon be overPA Sport

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the 63-year-old said: “This season no longer makes sense. We stopped, no team will return as before, the stadiums will be behind closed doors, plus there is a risk for the health of the players.

“For me, returning to playing the games is pure madness. If it happens, they are forcing me to be prepared to not send the team out and to lose every game 3-0 out of respect for the citizens of Brescia and their loved ones who are no longer there."

Italy has suffered more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic than any other country in the world, but discussions continue as to how the current football season can be completed.

Bresica were involved in the league’s last match before the lockdown – a 3-0 defeat to Sassuolo – but no competitive football has been played since, with other leagues around Europe following suit soon after.

Lazio chairman Claudio Lotito said that Cellino wants the season to end because Bresica are bottom of the table and could potentially maintain their top flight status. But Cellino dismissed the criticism, saying that: “I don't care about going down: so far we have deserved it.”

Mario Balotelli during Bresica's fixture with SassuoloGetty Images

On Wednesday, UEFA cancelled all of June’s international friendlies, with Cellino criticising the governing body.

“It can’t be avoided: the season ends on the June 30 deadline for the presentation of club budgets and player contracts,” Cellino said. “They are arrogant and irresponsible: they only think about their economic interests and the cups.

“But, for the Italian championship, UEFA decides that, to resume, it must end by June?

“Are we going to play every other day? Or does UEFA also have the power to stretch their days and make them 72 hours long?

“If you want to do something with UEFA's profits, send oxygen cylinders and respirators to Brescia. We would be grateful.

"I speak for Brescia. Here we have the trucks that transport the dead. We are at the centre of the epidemic.

“In any case, the players would come from 45 days of total inactivity, it would take a month of training just to get them back in shape. Otherwise they risk everyone getting injured.”