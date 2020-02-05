After months of speculation over his future, Eriksen secured a move to Inter in the January transfer window, signing a deal until 2024.

He failed to win any trophies during his six-and-a-half-year spell with Spurs and says that was part of the motivation to leave.

“There's a big chance of winning a trophy here or a bigger chance than where I was of course,” Eriksen, who made his debut as a substitute at the weekend, told Sky Italy.

“I'm here to win and start something new. The last time I won something was at Ajax so it's many years ago. I still remember the feeling so I want to achieve it here as well.”

Inter Milan are three points behind Juventus in Serie A and in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia as well as the last 32 of the Europa League.

Eriksen was out of contract at the end of the season and he says he felt like the “bad guy” at Spurs after suggesting he wanted to leave in the aftermath of last season’s Champions League final defeat.

“If you have a short contract, you will be the black sheep," he told the BBC. "Of course, I did the interview. I was very honest. I felt I had to be honest. I didn't want to hide like a lot of players do. Everyone is different. I was honest. I wanted to say it out loud.

" I did get the blame for a lot of stuff, for being the bad guy. I read I was the bad person in the changing room, that ever since I said I wanted to leave, it was no good me being there. "

"To be honest, over the last few years, if anything came up, any player would think about leaving but I was the guy who said it publicly.”

Before joining Inter there had been speculation that Eriksen could move to Manchester United. However, he said: “It was never really likely.

“We did speak to them of course and we did hear what was possible and what wasn't possible. But, in the end, me personally, I wanted a new challenge. To stay in the Premier League would have been an easy solution.

"Of course, staying at Tottenham would also have been a solution but, for me, it just came down to wanting to try a new challenge in a new country. Once Inter came up it really wasn't a difficult choice."