Cristiano Ronaldo and Maurizio Sarri certain to be at Juventus next season, says director

Juventus' Italian coach Maurizio Sarri (R) talks to Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the Italian Serie A football match AC Milan vs Juventus played behind closed doors on July 7, 2020 at the San Siro stadium in Milan

Maurizio Sarri will be Juventus coach next season and Cristiano Ronaldo will also remain in Turin, according to club director Fabio Paratici.

The Italian's position in charge of the Italian champions has been the source of constant speculation in recent months, while the Portuguese attacker has also been linked with an exit, having allegedly not seen eye to eye with his manager.

“The talk is all in the media. I’ve been here for 10 years, we have been top of the table basically for nine non-stop. We won trophies with Max Allegri over five years, yet every time after a draw – even a win – there was an internal reunion," Paratici told Sky Sport Italia.

“Without doubt, Sarri will be the Juventus coach next season.”

“Cristiano is a very sensitive, polite guy who doesn’t let his status as best player in the world, Ballon d’Or winner, etc weigh on anyone. He talks perfectly normally with coach and directors, just like every other player.

“Cristiano is super-convinced of staying here. As for Paulo Dybala, we are discussing a renewal with his entourage, he is a very important player and can give us so much more in future.”

Juventus can take a step towards retaining their Serie A title with a win over fellow Scudetto hopefuls Lazio on Monday.

