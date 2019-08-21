The five-time Ballon D'Or winner delivered more consistent output last season in his debut campaign for Serie A champions Juventus, scoring 28 goals in 43 games.

And the 34-year-old says he is uncertain when he will call an end to his illustrious career.

"I don't think about that," he told Portuguese television station TVI on Tuesday.

" Maybe I can finish my career next year... but I can also play up to 40 or 41. "

He added: "I don't know. What I always say is to enjoy the moment. The gift is excellent and I have to continue to enjoy it."

Alongside his vast collection of individual honours, the Portugal international has lifted the Champions League five times, a trio of Premier League titles with Manchester United and helped Juve to a ninth straight Scudetto last season.

Video - Maurizio Sarri: Cristiano Ronaldo is free to play where he wants 00:31

He was quick to make it clear he wishes to remain on top of the world game.

"Are there any football players who have more records than me?" he asked. "I don't think there are any footballers who have more records than me."