Dybala is one of three players at Juventus who have tested positive for the virus alongside defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi, a World Cup winner with France in 2018.

He says he is now feeling "much better" after struggling with breathing and feeling tired.

"I feel good, much better in fact, after having had some strong symptoms for a couple of days," he told the Juventus television channel.

"Today I feel much better, without any symptoms and I can move much better, so I will try to train again. After having attempted to in the days where the symptoms were strong, I felt uncomfortable very quickly and I couldn’t get any air so I couldn’t do anything.

"After about five minutes I felt really tired and my body felt heavy, my muscles hurt and I had to stop. But luckily both me and my girlfriend feel much better now."

Football around the world has been brought to a standstill by the pandemic and Serie A has been suspended since March 9.