Dzeko brace gives AS Roma late win over Sampdoria

AS Roma forward Edin Dzeko scored two similar, superbly-taken goals to give his side a 2-1 win at home to struggling Sampdoria as they resumed their Serie A campaign following the coronavirus stoppage on Wednesday.

Playing their first match since March 1, Roma fell behind after a misunderstanding in defence allowed Manolo Gabbiadini to pounce and score from a narrow angle.

Jordan Veretout thought he had levelled on the half hour with a long-range shot but VAR spotted a handball by Carles Perez in the buildup.

Roma took full control after the break and equalised in style. Lorenzo Pellegrini launched a ball over the Sampdoria defence and Dzeko, with his back to the ball, let it drop over his shoulder and volleyed past Emil Audero with his left foot.

Aleksandar Kolarov struck the foot of the post with a free kick for Roma before Dzeko repeated his trick.

This time, Bryan Cristante chipped a ball over the Sampdoria rearguard and the Bosnia forward, again with his back to the ball, turned it past Audero for his 14th league goal of the season.

Roma stayed fifth with 48 points from 27 games while Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria are 16th with 26, one point clear of the drop zone.

