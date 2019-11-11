TOP STORIES

9:15 - Auabameyang captaincy causes Arsenal unrest

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has only led Arsenal out in one match but his relationship with controversial fans has caused some to question his position as captain.

08:50 - Ronaldo row

A potential row is brewing at Italy's biggest club after Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly left the Juventus Stadium early on Sunday after being substituted by Maurizio Sarri in the 1-0 win over AC Milan, with his replacement Paulo Dybala scoring the winner. Ronaldo appeared to say something to his coach after being taken off on 55 minutes, the second time in a week he has been hauled off by his coach for Dybala. However, Sarri was playing down the incident.

" We must thank Ronaldo, because he made a sacrifice to be there at all tonight in a difficult situation. He did everything possible to play, but I saw he was not well and thought it best to take him off. It’s only natural a player is going to be irritated to leave the pitch, especially when he worked so hard to be there. Over the last month, he has had this little knee problem, he had a knock in training and it hurt the collateral ligament. When he trains at high intensity or plays, it unbalances him, so he ends up overcompensating and it damages the calf and thigh muscles. "