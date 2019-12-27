The club, currently 11th in Serie A, had earlier teased the Swede's return after posting a series of videos with the hashtag #IZCOMING on Twitter, with official confirmation coming later on Friday.

"AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The club and the striker have agreed on a deal until the end of the current season with an option to extend the contract for the next one," read a statement on the club's website.

"The deal is subject to medical and all regulatory processes. Ibrahimovic will be in Milan on January 2, 2020 to take his medical and he will then join his teammates for his first training session," added the statement.

The 38-year-old Swedish striker previously played for Milan between 2010 and 2012, scoring 42 goals in 61 league appearances, and spent the last 18 months in MLS until his contract with LA Galaxy expired at season’s end.

The former Manchester United forward had been linked with a host of European clubs, and has now settled on a return to the San Siro, where he helped the club win their last league title in 2010-11.

"I'm coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love. I’ll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen," said the 38-year-old.

In the US, he scored 52 goals in 56 games for the Galaxy.