The veteran former AC Milan and Bayern Munich boss has been in charge at San Paolo since the summer of 2018 and oversaw a second-place finish in Serie A last term.

However, they now sit in seventh, some 17 points behind current leaders Inter Milan thanks to a nine-match winless run and there have been widespread rumours of internal strife.

"SSC Napoli has decided to revoke Carlo Ancelotti's role as manager of the first team," a club statement read.

"The relationship of friendliness, esteem and mutual respect between the club and its president Aurelio De Laurentiis and Carlo Ancelotti remains intact."

Reports in Italy had indicated that Gennaro Gattuso is in line to succeed Ancelotti at Napoli, while the veteran manager has been linked with a return to England, with both Arsenal and Everton rumoured to be interested in his services.