The 34-year-old - and five-time Ballon D'Or winner - is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, but now the Juventus forward has ambitions to transition to the silver screen.

"In my life I always try to learn, educate myself and train myself in what interests me," he said at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai.

"There is life after football. Winning a Champions League will not make me happier, though of course I want to win it.

"But I am preparing for a new life in which I want to participate in new things, [such as] improving my English, making a movie in Hollywood...

"And for that you have to leave your comfort zone, learn more and more and challenge yourself, something that I love.

"And, of course, surround yourself with intelligent people."

Having enjoyed a career where he has won 29 trophies, including the 2016 European Championships with Portugal, Ronaldo says he has nothing left to prove in football.

He said: "It's not a coincidence that I have won in all the places where I have been. When you are a champion, you always win.

"Without much work, without dedication and passion for what you do, you can't get everything; trophies, records and statistics.

"But the most important thing is to always keep the motivation to maintain this high level.