Leonardo Bonucci fired Juve into the lead in the first half, but an exquisite finish from Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga levelled the scores just three minutes later before Francesco Caputo put the visitors in front after the break following a defensive mix-up and an error by keeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Ronaldo netted from the penalty spot midway through the second half to end his four-match goal drought in all competitions and deny Sassuolo their first ever win in this fixture.

Juventus remain in first place on 36 points, but Inter Milan can move one point ahead of them by beating SPAL later on Sunday.

“We put ourselves in difficulty, we lost our heads in the first half," Juve coach Maurizio Sarri told Sky Italia.

"Every time we lost the ball we were wide open. After going behind we played at a good level for 40 minutes and could have even won the match.

"The games after a Champions League week are always difficult because of a lack of energy.”

Meanwhile in Spain, Sevilla beat basement club Leganes 1-0 at home in an enthralling encounter on Sunday to climb up to second in La Liga.

The win lifted them to 30 points after 15 games, one behind leaders Real Madrid, who have a game in hand, although Barcelona, on 28 points, will climb back above both sides if they beat Atletico Madrid later on Sunday.

Sevilla defender Diego Carlos struck the only goal in the 63rd minute of an end-to-end game, blasting into the roof of the net from close range inside a crowded penalty box after Jules Kounde's overhead kick was parried.