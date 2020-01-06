With second-placed Inter travelling to Napoli on Monday evening, Juve put pressure on their title rivals with a dominant home performance.

The Portuguese pounced on a mistake in the Cagliari defence to break the deadlock four minutes after halftime before adding the second from a penalty as he scored for the fifth league game in the row.

After setting up Gonzalo Higuain for the third in the 81st minute, he completed the rout by finishing off a counter-attack one minute later.

Additional reporting from Reuters