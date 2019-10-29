The win took Inter back to the top of Serie A, at least for 24 hours until Juventus, who are two points behind, host Genoa on Wednesday.

Inter went ahead with a fortuitous goal from Lautaro Martinez, whose strike deflected off defender Andrea Cistana and looped into the net, before Lukaku extended their lead with a stinging drive in the 63rd minute.

Romelu Menama Lukaku Bolingoli of FC Internazionale celebrates #9 after scoring the secon goal during the Serie A match between Brescia Calcio and FC Internazionale at Stadio Mario Rigamonti on October 29, 2019 in Brescia, Italy.Getty Images

Brescia, who had dominated the second half, were rewarded with an own goal by Milan Skriniar in the 76th minute but Inter held on despite fierce pressure in the closing stages.