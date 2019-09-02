Lukaku was the subject of racist chants by Cagliari fans after he scored from the penalty spot to give Inter Milan a 2-1 win in Serie A.

It is not the first time that a black player has suffered racial abuse at the hands of Cagliari supporters, with Everton striker Moise Kean suffering similar abuse when playing against them for Juventus last season.

The monkey chants directed towards the Belgian have now intensified calls for action.

"Cagliari have history for this," said European football's anti-discrimination body Fare.

Inter defender Milan Skriniar told La Gazzetta dello Sport in a post-match interview: "There are things that must not be in football."

But Inter boss Antonio Conte told reporters: "I really didn't hear anything from the bench. However, it is true that in general in Italy more education is needed."

Lukaku joined Inter from Manchester United for £74m in the summer, and was playing in only his second game for his new club at Cagliari's Sardegna Arena.

When Kean was abused last term, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and defender Leonardo Bonucci claimed some of the blame should be apportioned to the 19-year-old for the manner in which he celebrated a goal.

Despite admitting their actions were "reprehensible", Serie A opted not to fine Cagliari for their fans' racism, and the Italian FA also ignored the racial abuse from Cagliari fans towards Blaise Matuidi during the 2017/18 season.

In 2017, Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari walked off the pitch in protest after being racially abused at the Sardegna Arena - but was subsequently banned by football authorities after leaving the pitch without permission..

Cagliari have yet to comment on the matter regarding Lukaku.