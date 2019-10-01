The Chilean had established himself as one of the finest players in the Premier League during his time at Arsenal but his spell at Old Trafford was disappointing, yielding just five goals in 19 months at Old Trafford.

However, he has made an encouraging start to life at San Siro, scoring his first goal in the weekend's 3-1 win over Sampdoria, although he was later sent off after picking up a second booking for diving.

"I already knew the coach and some of the players, and I believe that the club are preparing something beautiful for the future," he said.

"If I’m not mistaken, Inter haven’t won anything for seven or eight years. It was a bit like finding my love for football again, together with my desire to win something with this club."

"If we have one or two chances, we can’t waste them. I played there with United and we wasted three or four clear chances. If you want to beat Barcelona, you can’t throw any clear chances away.

"Any player would like to win the Champions League. You play in it to win it, not just to compete. I play it to win it.

"It’s beautiful for any player, and Inter must be excited about playing in the Champions League again."