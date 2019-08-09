Lukaku, 26, completed a deadline day move to Inter on Thursday despite the Italian transfer window remaining open until September 2.

He joined the club for a record fee of €80 million on a five-year deal, becoming the third most expensive Serie A deal ever behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain.

Inter confirmed on Friday morning that he would be wearing the No. 9 shirt.

The shirt formerly belonged to Icardi, who has fallen out with the club's board and is reportedly available for transfer.

Video - Neymar set for Real switch for cash plus... Luka Modric?! - Euro Papers 01:11

The former club captain is being linked with a move to Juventus, Napoli and Roma and his future in Milan looks unlikely.

Lukaku has told the club's website of his admiration for manager Antonio Conte and his desire to work with the former Juventus and Chelsea manager.

"For me, like I said, he’s the best manager in the world," he said.

"He’s somebody that can make players better all the time. You can see his record."