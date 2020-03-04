Italy is the worst-hit country in Europe, with over 3,000 positive tests and 107 deaths.

This week's Italian Cup semi-finals between Juventus and AC Milan and Napoli and Inter Milan had already been postponed, along with several Serie A games last weekend and the Women's Six Nations match between Italy and England.

England's Six Nations game with Italy on March 14 will now be played without any fans at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

Inter Milan president Steven Zhang says shutting out fans is the best solution.

"Closing doors but continuing matches is the right thing to do," he told BBC Sport.

Steven Zhang has backed the government's decisionGetty Images

"It is important for people not to panic and it feels like many people are doing the right things, like washing hands, which definitely helps. As a football club, we have a responsibility to deliver the right message. Safety is the highest priority.

"Closing the doors to a match is difficult for many reasons but in the end, in order to continue with the calendar and continue with normal activities, we have to take these decisions."

Inter have had two Serie A games postponed and played a Europa League match against Ludogorets behind closed doors at the San Siro on February 27.