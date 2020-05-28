Football
Serie A

Italy's Serie A to restart on June 20 - minister

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Paulo Dybala - Juventus Turin

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

Serie A will restart on June 20 after a three-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Thursday.

He added that there was a possibility the resumption of the season, which was suspended on March 9, could be preceded by Italian Cup matches one week earlier.

"Italy is starting up again and it's only right that football can also get going," he told reporters after a conference call with representatives from the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

Serie A

Serie A asks TV rights holders to make final payment for this season

26/05/2020 AT 17:48

Serie A will be the fourth of Europe's top five domestic leagues to restart following the Bundesliga, which resumed on May 16, and La Liga and the Premier League, which are also due to get under way again in June.

The French League ended the season last month with Paris St-Germain named Ligue 1 champions with 10 games left.

Spadafora said the Italian government approved health and safety measures suggested by the FIGC plus a backup plan in case the league had to be stopped again. "In the light of this we can say that the championship can start again on June 20," he said.

There are 12 rounds of matches still to play, plus four outstanding games from previous rounds.

Juventus, chasing a ninth successive Serie A title, lead that table with 63 points from 26 games, one point ahead of Lazio who are unbeaten in their last 21 league games.

Inter Milan are a further eight points behind in third with one game in hand.

The Italian Cup still has the second legs of the Napoli-Inter and Juve-AC Milan semi-finals to play plus the final.

Spadafora said one possibility was to play the semi-finals on June 13 and the final three days later.

One of the conditions of the Serie A league restarting was that the coronavirus testing it will entail "should not affect the general needs of all Italian citizens," he added.

Spadafora also said if there are signs of a new increase in coronavirus cases in general the league may have to stop again.

"The restart of football is a message of hope for the whole country. I am happy and satisfied," said FIGC president Gabriele Gravina, adding that he also hoped the lower tiers Serie B and C plus the women's Serie A could also restart. (Reporting by Angelo Amante in Rome and Elvira Pollina in Milan; Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Serie A

'Scandalous, not feasible' - Plans for late afternoon kickoffs in Italy spark opposition

25/05/2020 AT 18:12
Serie A

Torino president worries about injuries when Serie A restarts

21/05/2020 AT 17:38
Related Topics
FootballSerie A
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Premier League refresher - Who's battling for Europe? Who's facing relegation?

8 MINUTES AGO
Football

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Italy's Serie A gets green light for June 20 restart

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Austrian leaders Linz docked six points for breaking coronavirus rules

4 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Premier League confirm June 17 return, all 92 matches on TV

4 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

00:01:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Does leaked memo reveal Barca transfer policy? - Euro Papers

00:01:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

00:01:32
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

9 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 13:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Tennis Legends: Who will dominate when tennis returns?

YESTERDAY AT 11:09
Play Icon
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
Motorcycling

Bike legend Bayliss makes racing comeback at 48

13/12/2017 AT 09:52
Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

26/05/2020 AT 15:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
Giro d'Italia

Dumoulin lead slashed after toilet break as Nibali wins Stage 16

23/05/2017 AT 15:15
Bundesliga

Lewandowski: Klopp made me a more complete player

10/11/2015 AT 16:02
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleSerie A asks TV rights holders to make final payment for this season
Next articleWRAPUP 1-Soccer-Italy's Serie A gets green light for June 20 restart