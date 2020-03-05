The matches will all be played without spectators following a government decree on Wednesday. The government has barred the public from all sports events until April 3 in a bid to curb Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak.

The other matches are Parma v SPAL, AC Milan v Genoa, Sampdoria v Verona and Udinese v Fiorentina, while a sixth game, Sassuolo v Brescia, will be played on Monday. The 27th round of matches, due to be played this weekend, will be rescheduled to a future date.

Second-placed Juventus are two points behind leaders Lazio with a game in hand while Inter are eight behind Lazio with two games in hand.