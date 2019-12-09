The Portuguese forward swapped the Spanish capital for Juventus in the summer of 2018 and won Serie A in his first season in Italy.

However, after winning the Ballon d'Or in four of his last five years at the Santiago Bernabeu, he now feels that his transfer has harmed his individual aspirations.

Luka Modric, with whom he won the Champions League at Madrid, won the award in 2018, while the prize this year was claimed by his long-time rival Lionel Messi, the star of Barcelona's La Liga triumph.

Ronaldo finished second to his ex-team-mate last year and had to settle for third this time out.

Messi's latest triumph was his sixth, moving him one ahead of Ronaldo, who had drawn level with the Argentine, thanks to his heroics in his final years at Madrid.