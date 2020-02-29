Juventus' highly-anticipated clash against Inter was due to be played behind closed doors in Turin, but the Italian football authorities have now decided to postpone the game and four others over fears of player and fan safety.

AC Milan v Genoa, Parma v SPAL, Udinese v Fiorentina and Sassuolo v Brescia have all been called off, but Lazio v Bologna, Napoli v Torino, Lecce v Atalanta and Cagliari v Roma will go ahead as planned.

The five postponed fixtures have been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 13.

More than 300 people have been infected with the virus in northern Italy of which 12 have died.