The San Siro can be demolished according to the body responsible for cultural heritage in Italy.

The stadium does not hold any 'cultural interest' according to the Regional Commission for the culutral heritage of Lombardy, after reviewing a case put forward by Milanese mayor Beppe Sala.

The review was to discern if the stadium had any architectural value before Inter and AC Milan were given the green light to redevelop it, reports La Repubblica.

The mayor had favoured restructuring the site rather than demolishing it. However, the finding of the commission stated that beause of an expansion in 1937 to 1939 and further work done in the second half of the 20th Century, there was no sufficient reason to keep the site's heritage protected, because they are too modern.

Had the stadium held more of its pre-war qualities without adornment or alteration then the result may have been different.

