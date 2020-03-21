With football cancelled across Europe and Italy the worst affected country in Europe, the Argentine joins his team-mates Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani in contracting the illness.

He and his girlfriend have both tested positive and are currently self-isolating, following guidelines, despite being asymptomatic.

Video - Liverpool in advanced talks to sign star Lille midfielder Soumare - Euro Papers 01:21

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages.”

A Juventus statement added: "Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19.

"He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March. He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”