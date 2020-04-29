Football
Serie A

Paulo Dybala tests positive for coronavirus for 'fourth time in six weeks'

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
Paulo Dybala - Juventus TurinPaulo Dybala - Juventus Turin

Paulo Dybala - Juventus Turin

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
2 hours ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has tested positive for COVID-19 for the fourth time in just six weeks, according to reports.

The Argentine confirmed on March 21 that he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini had contracted COVID-19 after his first positive test for the disease, as one of three Juventus players to contract the disease.

The Warm-Up: Serie A gets the green light to return, as Pards denies bonus reportThe Warm-Up: Serie A gets the green light to return, as Pards denies bonus report
Serie A

The Warm-Up: Serie A gets the green light to return, as Pards denies bonus report

27/04/2020 AT 07:04

In that time the 26-year-old has had three more tests with the latest coming back as positive, according to Spanish programme El Chiringuito.

The forward had recently spoke about he and Sabatini were feeling much better after reporting how he was previously struggling to breathe, but it appears he is unable to shake the virus at this stage.

"Luckily [we are] much better, these days we do not have any symptoms," said Dybala.

I had stronger symptoms, I got tired very quickly, when I wanted to train, I was short of breath after five minutes. There we noticed that something was not right and through the tests the club did we were told that we were positive.

"From there we had more symptoms, such as cough, tired body and when we slept I felt very cold, but from the club they had told us that we were going to be fine so we had to be calm."

  • Premier League plan 'purification pods' to allow fans to return - Paper Round
  • French PM confirms Ligue 1 season cancelled, no football until September

Team-mates Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani were the others to contract the disease after the club carried out tests on all their players last month.

Italian clubs are set to return players to individual training on May 4 before returning to group sessions on May 18 as Serie A plots its return to action.

Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said plans were being put in place for sport's return so when the time comes, it can be done with "utmost safety and security."

Serie A set to return on June 2 as Italy prepares to emerge from lockdownSerie A set to return on June 2 as Italy prepares to emerge from lockdown
Serie A

Serie A set to return on June 2 as Italy prepares to emerge from lockdown

26/04/2020 AT 19:20
Lukaku apologises after claiming Inter coronavirus outbreak in JanuaryLukaku apologises after claiming Inter coronavirus outbreak in January
Serie A

Lukaku apologises after claiming Inter coronavirus outbreak in January

22/04/2020 AT 19:05
Related Topics
FootballSerie A
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleThe Warm-Up: Serie A gets the green light to return, as Pards denies bonus report
Next articleLIVE Coronavirus in sport: QPR chief warns clubs being pushed to brink of financial ruin