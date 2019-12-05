Inter face Roma in Serie A on Friday, in a match which sees former Manchester United team-mates Lukaku and Smalling go head to head.

Corriere dello Sport ran with the ‘Black Friday’ headline for its Thursday edition, a move which "overshadowed" its intention to be positive, said Roma chief strategy officer Paul Rogers.

"The intention of the newspaper article was actually positive," said Rogers, per BBC Sport.

"But this headline has totally overshadowed the anti-racist message contained within the story.

" Unfortunately, as we've seen on social media, more people will see that ill-judged headline on the front page than read the actual article and it creates new issues at a time when we are all trying to tackle the issue of racism in Italian football. "

Above the headline, it read: "Lukaku and Smalling, former team-mates at Manchester United and today idols at Inter and Roma, this is the battle within the battle tomorrow with the scudetto and a Champions League place at stake.”

Inter added on Twitter: "Football is passion, culture and brotherhood. We are and always will be opposed to any form of discrimination."

Corriere dello Sport are yet to respond to the backlash against the headline.

ESPN journalist Matteo Bonetti on Twitter: “Tone deaf, ignorant & with the usual racial undertones.

“Saying I’m shocked would be a lie at this point. Absolute embarrassment from [Corriere dello Sport] to come up with this title for Friday’s clash between Inter and Roma.”

Roma's official English Twitter account also appeared to criticise the front page, tweeting "No one: ... Absolutely nobody: ... Not a single soul: ... Corriere dello Sport headline writer:" before posting the image.

Fare, an anti-discrimination organisation, tweeted: "The media fuels racism every day. This is today's edition of Italian sport daily Corriere dello Sport."