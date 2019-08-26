The Belgium international was handed a starting berth by Antonio Conte, who had previously tried to sign the striker while at Chelsea but finally got his man this summer when Inter completed a £60million deal.

Romelu Lukaku celebrated with his team-mates before breaking from the huddle to pay tribute to the Inter fansGetty Images

With Inter already 2-0 up at the San Siro and an hour gone, Lecce goalkeeper Gabriel spilled a shot and Lukaku was the only man following up, slotting the ball home first time with his right foot.

The former Manchester United man called his team-mates over to celebrate with him but he appeared to pick out one in particular, fellow forward, Sebastiano Esposito, who was an unused substitute in the game.

He then broke from the huddle and bowed to the Inter fans, who were chanting his name.

Antonio Candreva added a fourth in the 84th minute to condemn 10-man Lecce to rock bottom of Serie A and take Inter to the top of the table on goal difference after the first round of fixtures.

Lukaku had been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and reportedly came back for pre-season nine pounds overweight, shocking United staff.

Romelu Lukaku slotted straight into the starting line-up at InterGetty Images

"He arrived full of enthusiasm, he is a sunny boy who immediately became very fond of the group. He is working hard, he arrived after a period in which he was on the sidelines with United and when you are on the sidelines the training is never 100%, so he has great room for improvement.

"I tried it in tandem with Lautaro, Politano and Esposito, I'm happy with the synergy that is emerging among these players."