The 24-year-old Portuguese moved to Juventus in 2018 and won the Serie A title and Serie A footballer of the year award in his first season.

And although Ronaldo clashed with new manager Maurizio Sarri after he was substituted early against AC Milan in November, Mendes says his client is happy and could retire at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldowinning the award for best player in Serie AGetty Images

“He is happy at Juventus, working under a great coach.”

While Ronaldo has continued to horde accolades in Serie A, this year's Balon d'Or eluded the five-time winner and went once against to rival Lionel Messi who claimed the top individual prize for the sixth time.

He last won the award in 2017, but Mendes thinks Ronaldo was unlucky to be overlooked and was quick to praise the forward as the world's best and impact on club and country.

“He deserved to win it at least once over the last two years," said Mendes. "If he had still been playing for Real Madrid, he would’ve won the Ballon d’Or.

“He can win it next year. I can only say what I think, and for me it’s an injustice. Cristiano is only thinking about working and winning it next year.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal players celebrate after their 1-0 win against France in the UEFA EURO 2016 FinalGetty Images

“When he arrived at Real Madrid, he ended Barcelona’s dominance. There are no comparisons, Cristiano is the best.

" CR7 is the best player in the history of world football. Before Ronaldo, Portugal won nothing. "

“Ronaldo has won the European Championship and the UEFA Nations League.”