Maurizio Sarri replaced Ronaldo with Paulo Dybala, who went on to score the winner for his side, while the former Real Madrid star left the stadium early.

"He is a great champion, nobody argues with that, but he hasn't dribbled past anyone in the last three years," Capello told Sky Sport Italia.

"At the moment he isn't at his best and it is normal to replace him. Sarri doesn't need to be brave or show his personality to make that change.

"It's not nice that he didn't sit on the bench [after being taken off] and argued with Sarri.

"One has to be a champion even when he is replaced, not only when things are going well. He must respect his team-mates."