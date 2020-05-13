Serie A has announced it intends to resume competition on June 13, with Italy’s top-flight clubs set to return to group training from Monday.

Like the rest of Europe, Italy's top flight has been on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic but with the country emerging from lockdown after in excess of 30,000 deaths, football's return is now on the horizon.

Clubs voted on the June 13 date - which still requires government approval.

Serie A Serie A clubs can start team training from May 18 YESTERDAY AT 17:59

A statement from Serie A confirmed:

Regarding the resumption of sporting activity, the date of June 13 June for the resumption of the championship was indicated, in accordance with government decisions and in accordance with the medical protocols for the protection of players and all professionals.

Clubs will be permitted to resume contact training from Monday but a new medical protocol is in place which means that even if one club employee tests positive for COVID-19, the entire club will have be quarantined for 15 days.

The Premier League is currently working on plans to return under the banner of Project Restart, while the Bundesliga is set to make a return this coming weeked.

Play Icon WATCH Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers 00:01:33

The French top flight's season was cancelled and PSG declared champions - while in Holland, the Eredivisie season was also concluded but no champion was anointed with Ajax and AZ Alkmaar joint top of the table.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9. Juventus are currently top of the table after 26 games played, one point ahead of Lazio.

Serie A Atalanta midfielder Andrea Rinaldi dies aged 19 11/05/2020 AT 14:07