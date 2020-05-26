Football
Serie A

Serie A asks TV rights holders to make final payment for this season

Cristiano Ronaldo, training

Image credit: Eurosport

ByReuters
4 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

Serie A said on Tuesday that broadcast rights holders must pay the final instalment for the current season, which has been halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Serie A was suspended on March 9 and the Italian government will decide on Thursday whether it will give its permission for the championship to restart, playing matches without spectators.

Italy's top pay-TV operator SKY, sports streaming service DAZN and global sports agency IMG have not paid the final instalment for the 2019/2020 season, totalling around 220 million euros ($242 million), sources previously said.

"Lega Serie A's executive committee confirms ... that contractual conditions need to be respected," the league said in a statement.

The instalment is part of a 1.3 billion euro annual fee which rights holders pour into Serie A's club coffers to screen matches under a three-year agreement expiring next season.

