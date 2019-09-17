The tribunal said in a statement on Tuesday that "in terms of dimension and real perception", the chants could not be considered discriminatory under the league's disciplinary code.

" The tribunal has decided not to apply sanctions to Cagliari, "

It said, referring to the incidents in the match on September 1.

Cagliari were, however, fined 5,000 euros (£4,148) after their fans threw plastic bottles onto the field in a 3-1 win at Parma on Sunday.

Against Inter, monkey noises could be heard from the Cagliari supporters as Lukaku stepped up to take a penalty which he converted to give his side a 2-1 win.

Lukaku said at the time that he had been a victim of racism and Cagliari called the fans' behaviour shameful.

The tribunal said in a statement that public security officials had informed it of "chants, animal noises and jeering" towards Lukaku. It added, however, that "these were not interpreted by the stewards nor federation delegates as discriminatory."

The tribunal used similar arguments last season when it declined to sanction Cagliari after alleged racist insults were aimed at Moise Kean, who was playing for Juventus at the time.