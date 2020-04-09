Each week we’ll analyse the performance of a player or manager during the 2019/20 season, before throwing it over to you, the audience, to decide whether you would ‘stick’ with them or ‘twist’ in favour of an alternative and if so, who and why? Head to our Twitter (@Eurosport_UK) and leave your comments as we assess Juventus and Portugal icon, Cristiano Ronaldo.

ONE MORE MOVE?

With the indefinite suspension of Serie A due to the devastating effects of coronavirus in Italy, a cloud of uncertainty has gathered with clubs looking to sustain themselves in the absence of footballing activity. Reports have suggested that Ronaldo, whose contract with Juventus runs until the summer of 2022, could be forced into an early exit should the Turin club look to free up funds considering the current health crisis. The 35-year-old has shown no signs of letting up which poses the question as to whether one more move might be on the cards?

Video - Juve 'desperate' to sell Ronaldo quickly due to coronavirus crisis - Euro Papers 01:30

STUNNING STATISTICS

In terms of statistics, Ronaldo has picked up from where he left off last season notching 25 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions. These stunning statistics are reflected at international level with the Portugal captain sitting on 99 goals and 37 assists in 164 appearances for his country. Domestic honours include three Premier League and five Champions League titles while the European Championship victory in 2016 will be high on his list of international accolades – not to mention the five Ballon d’Or trophies in the cabinet.

REMARKABLE RISE

It seems only a short while ago that the baby-faced assassin swapped his homeland for the bright lights of the Premier League, making his name at Manchester United and leaving for Real Madrid where he achieved legendary status. Upon his arrival in Turin, he remained the star of the show with fans waiting with bated breath to see if one of the all-time greats could take another of Europe’s top leagues by storm. It’s been a remarkable rise for Ronaldo, but this has not been without challenges and this was no different as his Juventus journey began.

CLASH OF CHARACTERS

Ronaldo was not the only new guy on the block – the ‘Old Lady’ hired ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri as their new manager and there appeared to be some friction in the air as the pair looked to make their mark. Sarri substituted his star man in back-to-back Serie A games – much to Ronaldo’s displeasure – although they went on to win on both occasions. It was quickly played down as much ado about nothing, a combination of the player’s passion and the manager’s way of asserting authority over his squad during the early part of his tenure.

BATTLE FOR SUPREMACY

A rather more meaningful clash involving Ronaldo is the relentless battle for supremacy he plays out with Lionel Messi for the ‘GOAT’ status. The pair have been in their own league for years with this rare ability to maintain their unrivalled quality on a consistent basis. They have etched their names into folklore of the modern game. A key difference is that Ronaldo has plied his trade across Portugal, England, Spain and now Italy – does the conquering of more than one land give him the advantage in this debate?

GLOBAL ICON

On the pitch, Ronaldo is a role model for many an aspiring footballer and a global sporting icon. As a commodity, his value knows no bounds and potential suitors will recognise both the benefits and drawbacks that come with this package which might influence Ronaldo’s next steps. Is he destined to see out the remainder of his playing days in Turin, would a romantic return to a former club be plausible, or could he explore Major League Soccer before hanging up those golden boots?

HAVE YOUR SAY

Whether you are Messi, Ronaldo or perhaps neither, now it’s your turn to get involved. Head to our Twitter page and gives us your thoughts on the ultimate question. Would you ‘stick’ and do everything in your power to keep Ronaldo at your club? Would you ‘twist’ and go in search of alternative and if so, who would you choose and why?