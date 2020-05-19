Football
Serie A

Mertens ends Chelsea and Inter speculation with new Napoli deal

Dries Mertens

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
32 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

Napoli forward Dries Mertens has signed a three-year contract with the club despite interest from Chelsea and Inter Milan.

The 33-year-old's contract was due to expire at the end of the scheduled 2019/20 season, and both Premier League side Chelsea and Antonio Conte's Inter Milan wanted to sign him.

The Guardian reports that Inter had offered £170,000 week to the Belgian international, but instead he has accepted £140,000 in order to remain with his current side, who he joined in 2013. He will also receive a signing-on fee of £2.2 million.

Napoli and Serie A are due to restart competitive footbal in a month's time as the Italian government has approved a restart for 14 June, a day after the league had planned to resume.

Serie A has been suspended since 9 March after Italy suffered one of Europe's earliest and most severe coronavirus outbreaks.

