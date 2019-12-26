Getty Images
Zlatan to return to Milan - reports
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is to return to AC Milan on an initial six-month contract after leaving LA Galaxy as a free agent, according to reports.
Those reports also suggest that there is an option of an additional year once the season has concluded.
The striker, now 38 years old, previously played for Milan between 2010 and 2012, when he scored 56 goals in 85 games.
In the US, he scored 52 goals in 56 games for the Galazy.
