Eight years after swapping Milan for Paris Saint-Germain, Ibrahimovic returned to the San Siro as a free agent after leaving LA Galaxy in November.

The 38-year-old – who claimed he had more offers than when he was 28 – returned with the hope of revitalising a Milan side who were 12th in Serie A going into the home match against Sampdoria.

And after a goalless first half, Ibrahimovic was introduced in the 55th minute as Milan looked to make their dominance count.

The Swede almost scored four minutes after coming off the bench, but saw a header cleared off the line before Emil Audero kept out another attempt.

Sampdoria held on, frustrating a Milan side who remain 12th despite recording almost 70% possession and eight shots on target to the visitors' two.