Gambian pair give 10-man Bologna stunning win at Inter

Bologna's Gambian duo Musa Juwara and Musa Barrow scored in the last 20 minutes as the 10-man visitors hit back for an unlikely 2-1 win at third-placed Inter Milan who missed a penalty when leading with an extra man in Serie A on Sunday.

After striker Romelu Lukaku gave Inter a halftime lead and mid-table Bologna had Roberto Soriano sent off early in 57th minute, the home side appeared set to wrap up the points when they were awarded a penalty in the 62nd minute.

But Lautaro Martinez saw his shot saved by Lukasz Skorupski, who also blocked Roberto Gagliardini's effort from the rebound in what proved the turning point in the match.

Substitute Juwara, 18, levelled in the 74th minute, Inter had Alessandro Bastoni sent off three minutes later and Barrow drilled home the winner with 10 minutes to play to leave Inter trailing leaders Juventus by 11 points.

