Gianluigi Buffon breaks Serie A appearance record, surpassing Paolo Maldini

Gianluigi Buffon.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon set a record for the number of Serie A appearances when he played his 648th game in the Italian top flight against Torino on Saturday.

The 42-year-old, who made his Serie A debut for Parma as a 17-year-old in November 1995, overtook the record previously held by former AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini.

Buffon stayed with Parma for six seasons, making 168 Serie A appearances, before joining Juventus in 2001. He left the Turin side at the end of the 2017-18 season and joined Paris St Germain, where he spent one season before returning to Juventus.

He also played 37 times in Serie B after Juventus were relegated over the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal in 2006 and 17 times in Ligue 1 with Paris St Germain.

Saturday's match was his eighth of the season in Serie A and his first this year.

