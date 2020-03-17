How Atalanta are coping at the centre of the outbreak

"It’s pretty much okay. We can’t say it’s bad because I’m healthy, but we’re in a very complicated situation.”

The voice is deep on the other end of the handset. Giovanni Sartori has been quarantined at home for a week now after Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s announcement of a total containment of 60 million Italians.

"Bergamo is in the epicentre (within Lombardy, editor's note), we are a little concerned and we are waiting for better times," added Atalanta’s technical director. Meanwhile, as evidenced by the dozens of videos that abound on social networks, the Italians stick together, figuratively.

The Bergamo club had just been through a more than hectic week. After the announcement of the country's quarantine, when the club was already in Valencia for the knockout round of the Champions League, everything changed. The joy of the qualification, acquired on Tuesday evening, did not last and barely resonated despite the magnitude of their achievement.

"It's a strange feeling,” confirms Sartori before rewinding the chronology of events. “We could not celebrate the qualification with our supporters as they would have liked to do it and as they do each time waiting for us in their thousands to at the airport and in town. Our tifosi have behaved in an exemplary manner. They understand that at the moment all of Italy is going through something bigger than this. Going from the euphoria of qualification to the news of the coronavirus has been difficult to manage.”

Football seems secondary to him: "It is not just a story of quarantine, it is linked to the tragic moment that lives the city of Bergamo, the region of Bergamo, with more than 1,200 deaths in Lombardy. There is nothing to be happy about. Of course we are thinking of Atalanta, our club, but all our thoughts also go to the doctors, the health staff, the families affected. Football goes into the background.”

Josip IlicicGetty Images

Players managed remotely

Like all Italian residents, players must stay at home. Derogations are rare and must be well argued. Sport is not one of the exceptions. Only food businesses, banks and insurance companies, newsstands, tobacconists and health personnel are still authorized to circulate. All employees who do not have an essential role in everyday Italian life today are firmly invited to stay at home. The streets are deserted, the shutters of the stores lowered and industrial activity has stopped.

"It is very difficult to manage,” comments the technical director of Atalanta. “The players are at home and they do not all have the possibility of training on treadmills or specific machines. It is normal that this is more complicated for some. "

The club nevertheless insisted on enforcing a few basic rules: "They all have a program to follow, but it's really difficult. They only have two obligations towards the club: pay attention to their diet and try to stay in shape, according to their means. "

Ilicic - Valencia-Atalanta - Champions League 2019/2020 - Getty ImagesGetty Images

The club is idling

In the club of Bergamo, the doors are closed. The training centre, administrative offices, grounds, changing rooms ... the lockout is complete. Therefore, to organise and continue to run a club qualified in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, fourth in Serie A and who must already think about the next season, they must maintain contact, even in quarantine. The telephone is once again becoming an essential ally.

"All employees work from home,” Sartori confirms. “The administrative part is managed from our homes, starting with the president. Our recruiters are also blocked in telework. We call each other regularly, we also use Skype every day, we try to stay in touch with the outside world, but it's clear that it's different. "

Social life and club management have changed in Bergamo, as in all clubs where sporting activity is suspended. This is a consequence of the measures applied to the four corners of Europe. Full containment is in the process of being implemented in all territories. This is a drastic step, but also the only current response to prevent the spread of Covid-19. In the province of Lodi (Lombardy), the first to have been placed in total quarantine on February 23, the first positive signs are finally arriving. A breath of fresh air for everyone. Even though residents are still confined to their homes and people are being treated, there have been no new cases reported in the past two days.

" "We thought we could train safely last week" "

It is difficult to project, however. "Here, we have an evolution from hour to hour,” testifies the leader of Atalanta. “We are not even sure of 'day to day.' Every hour, things can change. We thought we could train safely last week but the government put quarantine in place. Then we thought we would resume this Monday (March 16, note), then we postponed until Wednesday because we were waiting for the Council of Ministers and the UEFA meeting And then Valencia announced on Sunday the appearance of five cases of Coronavirus in its workforce. As a result, by obligation, we are in quarantine until March 24 minimum since we faced the Spanish club last week (Tuesday March 10, editor's note). We cannot go out and if someone does, he is arrested because quarantine is very strict in Italy. This is the current situation of our club. club are at home without being able to go out."

Not just a football story

Football. Life. So close, but also so far. Within sports organisations, clubs, leagues, federations and apart from a few people with pronounced indecency, thoughts are moving away from the field. "We all have our heads elsewhere and the situation in which the country is living,” confirms Giovanni Sartori. “Believe me, it is really not easy."

While in Paris, part of the population spent its weekend outside, in parks and places of relaxation, the technical director of Atalanta sees a parallel emerging: "It's a bit what we at first, we underestimated the situation. Before the decree and the quarantine of the country (March 9, note), we came out of a weekend where everyone was outside, walking, going in the parks ... Not everyone understood the gravity of the moment. Now, I think everyone understands what we are going through, there are 2,000 dead in the country, including 1,200 just for the region of Lombardy, which is the epicenter. "

France. Italy. The best enemies. But also, and especially in a crisis, advice from friends who follow political and health recommendations. "You too must understand this situation quickly in France, in Spain and in all the other countries, because otherwise, the virus will spread and cannot be contained," concludes the Italian leader.