Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores two, Gianluigi Donnarumma saves penalty in Milan win

AC Milan's veteran forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice and Gianluigi Donnarumma saved a penalty as they won 4-1 at Sampdoria on Wednesday to stay unbeaten since the Serie A season restarted.

Milan went ahead after four minutes when Ante Rebic crossed from the left and Ibrahimovic, left unmarked, headed past Sampdoria goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone who was making his Serie A debut at the age of 25.

However, Falcone made a good save to deny Ibrahimovic a second goal before halftime when the Swede's shot took a deflection.

Donnarumma did well to stop a Fabio Quagliarella free kick after the break before Hakan Calhanoglu added a second in the 54th minute. The referee initially disallowed it for a foul but the goal was awarded following a VAR review.

Calhanoglu also set up the third with a pass to Ibrahimovic who scored from a narrow angle four minutes later. It was the 38-year-old Swede's ninth league goal since he returned for a second stint with Milan in January.

Donnarumma saved Gonzalo Maroni's penalty and, although Kristoffer Askildsen pulled one back for Sampdoria, Rafael Leao then added a fourth for Milan.

Milan stayed sixth with 63 points which will earn them a place in the Europa League second qualifying round next season.

