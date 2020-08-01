Football
Serie A

Inter Milan end Atalanta's long unbeaten run to clinch second place

La gioia di Ashley Young e Roberto Gagliardini dopo il gol in Atalanta-Inter, Serie A 2019-2020, Getty Images

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Inter Milan clinched second place in Serie A, disparagingly described by coach Antonio Conte last month as the "best of the losers", when they ended Atalanta's 19-match unbeaten run with a 2-0 away win on Saturday.

Danilo D'Ambrosio and Ashley Young scored in the opening 20 minutes as Inter finished the season with 82 points, one behind leaders Juventus who lost their final game 3-1 at home to AS Roma.

Atalanta, whose last defeat was at home to SPAL in Serie A in January, finished third with 78 points. The hosts appeared to have one eye on their Champions League quarter-final against Paris St Germain on Aug. 12.

Inter Milan were off the mark in less than two minutes when Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini flapped at a corner and D'Ambrosio headed into the net. Gollini was injured in the process and had to be replaced by Marco Sportiello.

Ashley Young extended Inter's lead with a delightful goal after 20 minutes, cutting inside and then curling the ball past Sportiello from the edge of the area.

Last month, Conte, frustrated after seeing his team let several games slip from their grasp, said he was not interested in the race for second place.

"I say it's the first of the losers. There are those who are content with this, but it has no meaning for me," he said.

