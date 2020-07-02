Inter Milan complete Achraf Hakimi signing from Real Madrid

Inter Milan have signed Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid, the Spanish club confirmed on Thursday.

The right-back, 21, has spent the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund and had intimated he did not want to be Dani Carvajal’s understudy at the Bernabeu.

Hakimi has joined for an initial fee of £36 million, according to multiple reports on the continent.

Serie A Cristiano Ronaldo on target as Juventus down Genoa YESTERDAY AT 21:41

"The club wants to thank Achraf for all these years of dedication, professionalism and exemplary behaviour since he came to our academy in 2006 and wishes him good luck in his new phase," Real said in a brief statement.

More to follow.

Serie A Serie A: Title-chasing Lazio hit back again to sink Torino YESTERDAY AT 21:09