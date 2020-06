Inter Milan stage late fightback to stun Parma in Serie A

Third-placed Inter Milan scored twice in the last six minutes through Stefan De Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni to snatch a 2-1 win at Parma.

The scarcely-deserved win left Inter eight points behind leaders Juventus and four adrift of second-placed Lazio with 10 games each to play.

Gervinho put Parma ahead with a solo goal in the 15th minute and a lacklustre Inter rarely looked like forcing their way back into the match until the closing minutes.

De Vrij headed an equaliser from a corner in the 84th and substitute Bastoni nodded home an unlikely winner three minutes later. Parma had Juraj Kucka sent off in between the goals. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)

