Inter Milan overcome Genoa to put pressure on Juventus

21 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

Inter Milan put more pressure on stuttering Serie A leaders Juventus when two goals by Romelu Lukaku and one from Alexis Sanchez gave them a 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Genoa on Saturday.

Inter, who have two games left, moved above Atalanta into second place with 76 points, four behind Juventus who host Sampdoria on Sunday. Juve, who have three games to play, will wrap up the title if they beat Sampdoria but they have looked shaky recently with one win in five games.

Lukaku headed Inter in front in the 34th minute and, although Inter were far from impressive, Sanchez made the game safe with seven minutes left. Lukaku added the third, his 23rd league goal of the season, in stoppage time.

Genoa stayed 17th with 36 points, four clear of the relegation zone although Lecce, who are immediately below them, have a game in hand away to Bologna on Sunday.

