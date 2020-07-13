Inter stage impressive revival to sink Torino and go second

Inter Milan staged an impressive second-half comeback to beat Torino 3-1 and move up to second place in Serie A on Monday as they bounced back after letting victory slip from their grasp in their two previous games.

Inter moved on to 68 points, ahead of Lazio on goal difference as the sides are level on their head-to-head records. They are eight points behind leaders Juventus with six games to play.

Andrea Belotti pounced on a mistake by Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic to give Torino the lead in the 17th minute but Ashley Young, Diego Godin and Lautaro Martinez replied in a 13-minute spell after the break for Inter.

Inter were beaten 2-1 by Bologna in their last home game after leading 1-0 with an extra man and conceded a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Verona last Thursday.

