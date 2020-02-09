Inter Milan came from two goals behind to take maximum points in a pulsating Derby della Madonnina and move to the summit of Serie A.

After Juventus suffered a shock defeat to Hellas Verona on Saturday, Inter knew a victory over their city rivals AC Milan would see them leapfrog the Old Lady on goal difference.

They made the worst possible start, however, conceding two goals in a disastrous first-half performance.

After setting up Ante Rebic for the opener, 38-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic then doubled AC Milan's advantage with a header to give Stefano Pioli's side a comfortable lead at the interval.

But within eight minutes of the restart Inter had restored parity. Marcelo Brozovic's fine volley from the edge of the box gave Antonio Conte's side a platform on which to build and two minutes later Alexis Sanchez laid on Matias Vecino's equaliser.

Stefan de Vrij ensured the turnaround was complete in the 70th-minute with a fine header and Romelu Lukaku added the gloss with a stoppage-time goal, his 17th of the season, sparking wild celebrations at the San Siro, after substitute Christian Eriksen had struck the woodwork with an unbelievable free-kick.

It means Inter leapfrog Juve and Lazio to top the table - but only one point separates the top three in Italy after 23 games. Meanwhile, AC Milan remain 10th, two points adrift of the Europa League spots.

TALKING POINT

Will Inter finally end Juve's dominance? The Old Lady have held the Scudetto since the 2011-12 season, but a dramatic weekend has tipped the scale in Inter's favour. Sunday began with Maurizio Sarri's side suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to Hellas Verona to hand an opportunity for Inter to take the initiative. It looked as though that would be an opening Nerazzurri would pass up, but this sensational comeback gives Conte's men the momentum ahead of a pivotal week - and takes the spotlight from Zlatan. Inter will now be riding the crest of a wave when they travel to title contenders Lazio next Sunday.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Matias Vecino (Inter): Sanchez proved he is rediscovering his form with another fine performance, but it was the Uruguay international who was head and shoulders above the rest, netting a fine goal and registering an assist.

PLAYER RATINGS

Inter: Padelli 6, Godin 6, De Vrij 7, Skriniar 8, Candreva 7, Vecino 9, Brozovic 8, Barella 7, Young 7, Sanchez 8, Lukaku 8. Subs: Moses N/A, Eriksen 7, Biraghi N/A.

AC Milan: G Donnarumma 6, Conti 7, Kjaer 6, Romagnoli 6, Hernandez 7, Castillejo 6, Kessie 6, Bennacer 6, Rebic 7, Calhanoglu 7, Ibrahimovic 8.. subs: Paqueta N/A, Bonaventura N/A, Leao N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

40' - GOAL! Inter Milan 0-1 AC Milan (Rebic): It has been coming and now AC Milan lead! Rebic grabs the goal but Ibrahimovic is at the heart of it, pulling away at the back post, climbing above Godin to head a cross down, Padelli comes off his line but Rebic beats him to it, prodding home into the empty net.

45'+1 - GOAL! Inter Milan 0-2 AC Milan (Ibrahimovic): Inevitably, Ibra gets on the score-sheet! A corner delivery is headed on by Kessie and the 38-year-old star is left all alone at the far post to head home from point-blank range!

51' - GOAL! Inter Milan 1-2 AC Milan (Brozovic): Oh wow, what a goal! Inter are back in it! Candreva's shot is deflected high in the air, Brozovic watches it all the way and slams a volley past Donnarumma from the edge of the penalty area. Game on!

53' - GOAL! Inter Milan 2-2 AC Milan (Vecino): Inter are level! Sanchez breaks the offside trap and makes a really clever ball behind the defence, drawing Donnarumma off his line. He pulls it back to Vecino, who slots it home! VAR rules that Sanchez was onside and parity is restored!

70' - GOAL! Inter Milan 3-2 AC Milan (De Vrij): The comeback is complete! De Vrij dives in front of Romagnoli and sends the Inter fans wild with a stooped header. Unbelievable header; unbelievable game!

90'+4 - GOAL! Inter 4-2 AC MIlan (Lukaku): Inter are heading to the top in style! Vecino, seemingly wasting time near the corner flag, then delivers a cross to the back post where Lukaku heads it home for his 17th goal of the season!

KEY STATS