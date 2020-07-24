Italy could allow fans into stadiums from September

Italy could allow spectators back into football stadiums in September if the COVID-19 situation allows, sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Friday, adding that capacity would be limited.

The top two divisions of the Italian league, Serie A and Serie B, resumed in June following a three-month stoppage. However, all matches have been played behind closed doors since then.

"If the epidemiological curve allows, fans can return to stadiums in September," Spadafora told state broadcast Rai in a radio interview.

Serie A Juventus made to wait for ninth straight title as Udinese strike late winner 20 HOURS AGO

"Obviously, we cannot fill the stadiums as we did before, but we will have to respect a whole series of measures that are being studied at the moment."

Italy was one of the worst hit countries at the height of Europe's coronavirus pandemic and was one of the first football leagues to begin playing matches behind closed doors.

Champions Juventus are currently on course to secure a ninth consecutive Serie A title, leading the way from Atalanta by six points with three games to go.

Serie A Lighthouse derby win moves Genoa closer to safety, Brescia relegated YESTERDAY AT 21:55