A wonderful winning goal from substitute Paulo Dybala sent Juventus back to the top of Serie A with a 2-0 win over title rivals Inter Milan at an empty Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Juve, who opened the scoring through Aaron Ramsey, lead on 63 points, one ahead of Lazio and nine clear of Inter in third, although Antonio Conte's side have a game in hand.

Midfielder Ramsey fired home the first goal from close range soon after the break and was also involved in the second.

Juventus's Argentine forward Dybala exchanged passes with the Wales international on the edge of the area before dribbling around defender Ashley Young and showing great invention to find the bottom corner with the outside of his boot.

The game was played without fans present after the Italian government ordered that all matches are held behind closed doors until April 3.