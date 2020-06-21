Football
Serie A

Lautaro Martinez helps Inter Milan close gap on leading pair with nervy win

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Lautaro Martinez reveals a 'Happy Father's Day' message after scoring for Inter Milan

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

Third-placed Inter Milan restarted their Serie A campaign with a 2-1 home win over struggling Sampdoria on Sunday to close the gap on the leading pair, although they lived dangerously in the second half.

Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez put Inter 2-0 ahead in just over half an hour but Sampdoria, outclassed in the first period, pulled one back through Morten Thorsby early in the second and finished the match threatening an equaliser.

Belgian Lukaku celebrated his goal by taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Serie A

'One of the biggest hoaxes of the season' - Maurizio Sarri denies row with Miralem Pjanic

6 HOURS AGO

Inter, with 57 points from 26 games, are five behind Lazio and six adrift of leaders Juventus while Claudio Ranieri's Samp are 16th with 26, one point clear of the drop zone.

The match was originally due to be played on Feb. 23 and was one of the first to be called off as the new coronavirus began to spread through Italy, with Serie A eventually being suspended on March 9.

Serie A

Tactical Fantasies: Mbappe and Ronaldo, could it work in Turin?

16/06/2020 AT 09:22
Serie A

Balotelli sent home from training by Brescia

09/06/2020 AT 11:26
Related Topics
FootballSerie A
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Zidane annoyed by talk of referees favouring Madrid

7 MINUTES AGO
Football

Real Madrid move top of La Liga with win over Sociedad

AN HOUR AGO
Liga

Real Madrid down Sociedad to go top of La Liga

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Liverpool won’t care if title procession is drawn out

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

Pep Guardiola not sure when Leroy Sane will leave Manchester City

00:01:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Piotr Johansson scores from 50 yards in Norwegian league

00:01:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Chris Wilder 'sick and tired' of talk about Europe after Sheffield United lose to Newcastle

00:00:28
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

11 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Zinedine Zidane laughs off Gerard Pique suggestion referees will favour Real Madrid in title run-in

YESTERDAY AT 17:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

YESTERDAY AT 11:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

19/06/2020 AT 12:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon

What's On

Previous article'One of the biggest hoaxes of the season' - Maurizio Sarri denies row with Miralem Pjanic
Next articleReal Madrid down Sociedad to go top of La Liga